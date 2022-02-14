The 2022 Georgia Farm Bureau Day at the Capitol was held Feb. 8 and multiple Jackson County representatives were among attendees. Jada Williams, Madi Bell and Lexi Love were among those to attend the annual event.
A total of 480 members from around the state registered and carried messages to state legislators about the organization’s stances on issues related to agriculture. Members made legislators aware of GFB’s stance on the Freedom to Farm Act (House Bill 1150). The bill, submitted by Rep. Robert Dickey (R-Musella), would protect farmers against frivolous lawsuits. The legislation amends the state’s current Right to Farm law by eliminating language that leaves Georgia’s family farms open to lawsuits from neighbors who do not like the sights, sounds and smells of agriculture.
