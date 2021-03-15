Pendergrass native Whisper Whitlock will be performing the National Anthem on March 20 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
She will also perform on stage at the track.
Whisper has been playing music since she was 13-years-old.
"I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the music industry and had pretty much given up on it then by the grace of God Southern Sound Records heard one of my songs, “Breaking Hearts & Curfews” and I signed a contract with them," she said.
After hearing a demo of her singing the anthem at another event, NASCAR contacted Whisper to sing at this weekend's event.
