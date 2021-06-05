The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $96,500 in grants during its May meeting, including $55,500 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $10,500 to Bethany Christian Services of Georgia, to help provide financial assistance for foster care development and training throughout the Jackson EMC service area.
- $10,000 to Camp Amplify, in Winder, to provide 15 children ages eight to 12 from underserved communities with a week-long camping experience to develop character, leadership and teambuilding skills through a high adventure, overnight camp.
- $10,000 to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter, to help provide financial support for the patient travel assistance program, which aids qualified patients receiving blood cancer treatment to pay for treatment-related transportation expenses in the 10 counties Jackson EMC serves.
- $10,000 to Quinlan Visual Arts Center, in Gainesville, to help provide for free or reduced cost participation in the Summer Art Program for 90 children and teens in underserved communities in Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties.
- $10,000 to Reboot Jackson, a recovery community organization in Jefferson that provides peer support and resources to people recovering from substance abuse and mental health challenges, to help purchase a vehicle to support its Peer Engagement program, which provides services for clients overcoming barriers related to employment in Banks, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties.
- $5,000 to Muscular Dystrophy Association, to provide technology and program materials for a virtual summer camp for children living with neuromuscular disease in all of Jackson EMC’s service area.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 201,511 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,638 grants to organizations and 400 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
