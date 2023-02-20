Check presentation

A $50,000 donation from Jackson EMC will fund the cold storage units and space at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Pictured at the check presentation are (L-R, front row): Richard Boone, Food Bank of Northeast Founder and ex-officio Board Member; Jean Mullis, Jackson EMC Neese District manager; Erin Barger, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia President and CEO; Alton Thornton, Jackson EMC Board Member; Sekhar Rebala, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia Board Member.

Jackson EMC donated $50,000 to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia for its new facility expansion project, slated to open in 2024.

“We applaud Jackson EMC for being, not only a reliable and effective electricity provider, but moreover a leader in philanthropic investment,” said Erin Barger, president and CEO.

