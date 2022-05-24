The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $144,928 in grants during its May meeting, including $104,828 to agencies serving Jackson County.
Grants included:
- $20,000 to Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., for electrical, drywall, plumbing, and a HVAC system for its 19th home.
- $20,000 to SISU of Georgia, Inc., a Gainesville nonprofit organization providing educational, therapeutic, nursing and family support services to children with disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties, to support the Early Intervention Program that provides special needs children with classroom instruction, individualized therapy and nursing services.
- $19,828 to Boy Scouts of America – NEGA Council, serving all Jackson EMC counties, to provide uniforms, handbooks and camp fees to help underprivileged youth participate in scouting.
- $15,000 to Spectrum Autism Support Group, a parent-run nonprofit group in Suwanee that provides Gwinnett and Hall County families with support, education and resources-pro for the entire spectrum of autism disorders, to help disadvantaged autistic individuals ages four to 22 attend the organization’s weeklong summer camp program, with daily activities that teach social skills lessons.
- $10,000 to Camp Amplify, in Winder, to provide 15 children ages eight to 12 from underserved communities with a week-long camping experience to develop character, leadership and teambuilding skills through a high adventure, overnight camp.
- $10,000 to Camp Kudzu, a year-round camping program for children and teens with diabetes, to help children from the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC attend a one-week overnight summer camp.
- $10,000 to Wheels of Hope, in Athens, for its transportation services program that provides rides for disabled and elderly residents in Barrow, Clarke, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 206,208 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,743 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.