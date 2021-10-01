The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $75,000 in grants during its September meeting, including $25,000 to organizations serving Jackson County residents. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Salvation Army – Gainesville, which serves Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties, for its Financial Emergency Services Program that provides rent and mortgage assistance to residents in need to prevent homelessness and stabilize families in crisis.
- $10,000 to Good News at Noon, a Gainesville-based community ministry and transitional shelter serving men from Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties, providing daily meals and weekly bags of groceries, to purchase technology that will increase efficiency of the meal ministry, food pantry and volunteer management.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 203,250 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,672 grants to organizations and 406 grants to individuals, putting more than $17 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.