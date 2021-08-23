The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $110,102 in grants during its July meeting, including $25,000 to organizations serving Jackson County.
$15,000 to YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont, Inc., in Winder, for its Pryme Tyme program providing homework help, sports, arts and crafts to children from economically disadvantaged families in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
$10,000 to PTSD Foundation of America, Georgia Chapter, for its peer mentoring program and warrior support groups for veterans in Banks, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 202,286 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,657 grants to organizations and 403 grants to individuals, putting more than $17 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
