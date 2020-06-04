The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $139,150 in grants during its May meeting, including $27,500 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $7,500 to Project Adam, an organization focused on the prevention and treatment of alcohol and drug dependency for men in Barrow, Banks, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties, to provide community treatment services.
- $7,500 to Salvation Army--Gainesville, for its Pathway to Hope Program in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties, to provide shelter and re-housing assistance and financial literacy through case management for families in crisis.
- $7,500 to St. Vincent De Paul Society—Flowery Branch to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson county families in crisis.
- $5,000 to Muscular Dystrophy Association, to provide technology and program materials to help the organization transition to a virtual summer camp for children living with neuromuscular disease in all of Jackson EMC’s service area.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 196,010 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,542 grants to organizations and 387 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
