The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $102,000 in grants for organizations during its September meeting, including $27,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Hope Clinic, Inc., in Gwinnett County, for its mental health services program to uninsured patients in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties.
- $12,000 to Northeast Georgia Care, Inc. (dba Choices Pregnancy Center), in Gainesville, for its My Baby Counts program, which provides educational materials on parenting skills to pregnant women and new parents in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 207,606 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,779 grants to organizations and 417 grants to individuals, putting more than $18.5 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
