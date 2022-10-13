Presents check

Jackson EMC’s District Manager Jennifer Fennell, center, presented a $15,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Hope Clinic for its mental health services program. Pictured are (L-R): Jennifer Fennell, District Manager, Jackson EMC; Pam Martin, Executive Director, Hope Clinic; Jessica Geller, Chief Development Officer, Hope Clinic; Beauty Baldwin, board member, Jackson EMC Foundation; Jennie Mathen, Chief Nursing Officer, Hope Clinic; Adrian Richardson, Front Office Manager, Hope Clinic.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $102,000 in grants for organizations during its September meeting, including $27,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included: 

  • $15,000 to Hope Clinic, Inc., in Gwinnett County, for its mental health services program to uninsured patients in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties.
  • $12,000 to Northeast Georgia Care, Inc. (dba Choices Pregnancy Center), in Gainesville, for its My Baby Counts program, which provides educational materials on parenting skills to pregnant women and new parents in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.

