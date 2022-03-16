The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $147,500 in grants during its February meeting, including $32,500 to agencies serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $17,500 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County, to provide supplies, materials and technology for its academic development and achievement program in the Jefferson and Commerce club locations.
- $15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, Inc., in Gainesville, to provide children in Barrow, Banks, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been sexually abused with therapy to reduce trauma symptoms such as nightmares, bed wetting, anxiousness, depression, anger, fatigue and self-hatred, and to decrease their families’ sense of isolation, strengthen the family, assist with parent-child attachment and family functioning.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,387 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,708 grants to organizations and 413 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.7 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
