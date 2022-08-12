The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $124,000 in grants for organizations during its July meeting, including $35,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, for its breast care screening and diagnostics program serving women in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
- $10,000 to Children First, Inc., based in Athens, for its Safe Care Home Visiting program serving families in Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties.
- $5,000 to Canopy Studio, Inc., in Athens, for its aerial arts program that serves students with autism, developmental disabilities, behavioral and emotional disorders in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
- $5,000 to Childkind, Inc., serving all Jackson EMC communities, for its foster family recruitment program for children with mental health challenges.
