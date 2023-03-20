The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $69,550 in grants during its recent meeting, including $40,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $20,000 to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Athens, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties, for the community access kitchen expansion, including plumbing, electrical and appliance.
- $10,000 to Angel House, to provide entrance and program fees at the Gainesville recovery residence for women throughout the Jackson EMC service area with alcohol and/or drug addiction.
- $10,000 to H.O.P.E., Inc. (Helping Other People Be Empowered) in Duluth to help low-income single parents in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties with childcare and housing, enabling them to attend classes and earn a college degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.