Hope Haven grant

A $20,000 Jackson EMC Foundation check to Hope Haven will provide for its kitchen expansion. Jackson EMC Foundation board member Mark Sizemore (second from right) is pictured handing the check to Hope Haven staff member Amy Moore. Jean Mullis (second from back left), Jackson EMC Neese District Manager, and Melinda Fulcher, Hope Haven staff member (back left), as well as adults served by Hope Haven, were at the check presentation.

The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $69,550 in grants during its recent meeting, including $40,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:

  • $20,000 to Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia, Athens, which serves adults with developmental disabilities in Banks, Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties, for the community access kitchen expansion, including plumbing, electrical and appliance.
  • $10,000 to Angel House, to provide entrance and program fees at the Gainesville recovery residence for women throughout the Jackson EMC service area with alcohol and/or drug addiction.
  • $10,000 to H.O.P.E., Inc. (Helping Other People Be Empowered) in Duluth to help low-income single parents in Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties with childcare and housing, enabling them to attend classes and earn a college degree.

