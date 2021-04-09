The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $99,705 in grants during its March meeting, including $47,700 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to L.A.M.P. Ministries, Inc., in Gainesville, for its Community Youth and Children’s program, which combines group and individual counseling, community activities and mentoring to provide high risk youth in Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties with a positive alternative to gangs, drugs and other delinquent behaviors.
- $15,000 to YMCA of Athens, Inc., to help enable children in Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, and Oglethorpe counties to participate in its nine-week Summer Day Camp project, which offers supervised sports and other activities, as well as teaches math, reading and values.
- $12,700 to Mercy Health Center, Inc., in Athens, which provides healthcare to low-income and uninsured patients in Barrow, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties, for a COVID-19 testing reader and 500 test kits for flu, strep and COVID-19.
- $5,000 to Tiny Stitches, in Suwanee, to provide materials and supplies for their network of volunteers to handcraft a 28- to 32-piece layette of clothing and blankets to keep an infant warm and dry for the first three months of life, donated to mothers in Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties who have little or nothing for their newborns.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 200,367 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,618 grants to organizations and 397 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.5 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
