The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $115,871 in grants during its March meeting, including $52,476 to agencies serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $20,000 to YMCA of Athens, to help enable children in Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties to participate in its nine-week Summer Day Camp project, which offers supervised sports and other activities, as well as teaches math, reading and values.
- $15,000 to American Red Cross, to provide disaster relief, including food, shelter, personal needs and clothing, to families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties who have lost their home to a fire or natural disaster.
- $9,000 to Prevent Child Abuse Athens, a grassroots organization focused on ending neglect and abuse of children in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties, to provide assistance with the First Steps primary prevention program, which offers support, parenting education materials and community resources and referrals to new parents to help them with the challenges of parenting.
- $5,000 to Ark Family Preservation Center, Inc., which serves families in need of therapeutic support to help them remain unified and prevent abuse, for its Supervised Family Visitation Program that provides supervised visitation for children in foster care, in Banks, Franklin, Jackson and Madison counties.
- $3,476 to Jackson County Extension 4-H to provide materials and equipment for its 4H2O program that educates youth and families about water conservation, water pollution and the water cycle.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 205,387 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,720 grants to organizations and 416 grants to individuals, putting more than $17.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
