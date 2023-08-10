The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $196,771 in grants during its recent meeting, including $73,500 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, in Gainesville, for its Comprehensive Victim Services Program that provides trauma therapy for individuals and families in Banks, Barrow, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been traumatized by sexual abuse.
- $15,000 to Mercy Health Center, in Athens, which provides healthcare to low-income and uninsured patients in Barrow, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties, to increase access to lab services and comprehensive healthcare for its Underserved Patients Program.
- $15,000 to The Tree House, a children’s advocacy center working to reduce child abuse in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties, for the Family Visitation Program, which provides a neutral, child-friendly environment for visits with children in foster care and their parents, enabling them to maintain and enhance family bonds, as well as providing a safe and nurturing environment for their children when reunited.
- $13,500 to Love.Craft Athens, for its Crew Sponsorship Program that sponsors adults with developmental disabilities in Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties to engage in customized employment with local businesses.
- $10,000 to The ALS Association of Georgia, for its ALS Care Grant Program which assists people in all counties served by Jackson EMC who are affected by ALS, (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a degenerative neurological disease, with expenses not covered by insurance.
- $5,000 to The Ark Family Preservation Center, Inc., for its Supervised Family Visitation Program, which provides a safe place for broken families in Banks, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties to complete referral or court-ordered interactive parent training and family therapy.
