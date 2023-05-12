A former Jacksonian was recently inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.
Roy D. Bridges, Jr. was inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 6 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. He was one of two inductees this year along with Sen. Mark Kelly.
Bridges attended Jefferson City Schools in the late 1950s but graduated from high school in Gainesville in 1961. He is related to the Bridges family of Pendergrass.
“As NASA astronauts, Mark Kelly and Roy D. Bridges Jr. dared us to keep looking upward and pushing outward into the unknown. After their time exploring the heavens, both continued to serve NASA and our nation,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Americans and people from around the world will continue to come to the Astronaut Hall of Fame. Many are members of the Artemis Generation who will find endless inspiration in the stories of NASA’s legendary explorers, adventurers, and pioneers.”
Master of Ceremonies John Zarrella praised the inductees for demonstrating outstanding accomplishments in furthering NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery. Together, Bridges and Kelly have a combined 60 days in space.
“I enjoyed the many chances that I had to not only fly in space but contribute as a leader of some great organizations in the U.S. Air Force, NASA, and Industry that have made great advances in our exploration and use of space for all humanity,” Bridges said. “Thank you to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation for this honor. I never expected to be on this stage.”
He has written a book “ An improbable astronaut: How a Georgia Farmboy wound up flying the Space Shuttle”.
Bridges is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering science. Bridges received a Master of Science in astronautics from Purdue University in Indiana, and in May 2001, he received an honorary Doctor of Engineering from Purdue.
Bridges was director of NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, from August 2003 until Oct. 3, 2005 when he retired. Prior to that, he was director of Kennedy Space Center in Florida for six years.
As a NASA astronaut, Bridges served as the pilot aboard space shuttle Challenger on the STS-51F mission, also known as Spacelab 2, which launched on July 29, 1985, and landed eight days later on Aug. 6. Bridges and his crew members carried the Spacelab 2 module – a payload that contained scientific instruments dedicated to life sciences, plasma physics, astronomy, high-energy astrophysics, solar physics, atmospheric physics and technology research.
Bridges is the recipient of numerous awards and honors, including NASA’s Outstanding Leadership Medal and the Presidential Meritorious Executive Award.
