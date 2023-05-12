Astronaut Hall of Fame 2023

Roy D. Bridges, Jr. waves to the crowd as he was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame on May 6. Bridges is originally from Jackson County and is related to the Bridges family of Pendergrass.

 NASA/Chris Chamberland

A former Jacksonian was recently inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.

Roy D. Bridges, Jr. was inducted into the Hall of Fame on May 6  at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida. He was one of two inductees this year along with Sen. Mark Kelly. 

