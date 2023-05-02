Ten new Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors were inducted at the Georgia National Rodeo & Stock Show Saturday, Feb. 25. Megan Jacobs, from Jackson County, was among those inducted.
These high-schoolers from across the state of Georgia will serve a 1-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry as well as promoting the youth livestock program and the vital role it plays in the mission of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.
In addition to promoting the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter and the livestock industry as a whole, Ambassadors will also have the opportunity to plan and execute GNFA events, network and learn from leaders in the field, and develop deep connections with their fellow Ambassadors.
Livestock Ambassadors recently attended leadership training held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds where they learned how to become an effective leader, the five levels of leadership, their own individual values and how they fulfill their purpose, and more. They also learned how integrity is the most important ingredient in leadership and it is not about what we do so much as how we do it, organizers said.
On June 14, the Livestock Ambassadors will congregate back at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter to help with the National Jr. High Rodeo as well as attend a board meeting. With attending a meeting of the Georgia Agricultural Exposition Authority, they will be able to see how a board meeting functions, meet members of the Authority and be recognized for serving on the 2023 Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassador team.
