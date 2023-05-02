Livestock Ambassadors

Ten new Georgia National Junior Livestock Ambassadors were inducted at the Georgia National Rodeo & Stock Show Saturday, Feb. 25. Megan Jacobs, from Jackson County, was among those inducted.

These high-schoolers from across the state of Georgia will serve a 1-year term showcasing the livestock and equine industry as well as promoting the youth livestock program and the vital role it plays in the mission of the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. 

