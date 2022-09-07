The City of Jefferson and Main Street will be hosting the first ever Jam On The Square in conjunction with Jackson County Jamboree.

The Jam On The Square will be kicked-off on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. on College Street with a Contra Dance. Contra Dancing originated in the Appalachian Mountains. It is a form of folk dancing made up of long lines of couples. The dances are a mix of English style dances, Scottish country style dances and 17th century French style dances.

Locations

