The City of Jefferson and Main Street will be hosting the first ever Jam On The Square in conjunction with Jackson County Jamboree.
The Jam On The Square will be kicked-off on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. on College Street with a Contra Dance. Contra Dancing originated in the Appalachian Mountains. It is a form of folk dancing made up of long lines of couples. The dances are a mix of English style dances, Scottish country style dances and 17th century French style dances.
Atlanta Open Band be playing Friday evening and Heitzso will be the caller. There is an entry fee for dancers of $5 per dancer, but everyone is welcome to bring a chair and enjoy the music.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12-7 p.m., music will fill downtown with bluegrass jams and dancers. Food vendors, demonstrations and local makers will be located on College Street. The Heard Bluegrass Band will play on College Street from 3-7 p.m.
"Ms. Donna the storyteller" will share stories for all ages at the Crawford W. Long Museum at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.
Jams and jellies can be entered into the “Jam on the Square Jam & Jelly Competition” for $5 per entry. Judging will take place on College Street at 1 p.m.
Later, visit the Jackson County Historic Courthouse for the Jackson County Jamboree starting at 7 p.m.
The Jackson County Jamboree is a live radio show at the Historic Courthouse featuring traditional and bluegrass music by Maggie Mason Hunter and Friends, The Original Courthouse All Star String Band, Nine Pound Jammers with “Doc” Henry Johnson MC. Tickets are available for purchase at the Historic Courthouse.
Tickets ($5 per dancer) for the Friday, Sept. 30, Contra Dance may be purchased at the time of arrival to dance.
Tickets for Jackson County Jamboree are available at the Historic Courthouse. Ticket prices are: $15 general admission, $10 for seniors (over 65) and veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.