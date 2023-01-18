Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) has appointed several new board members and a new publicity coordinator. JCCO contains an executive and advisory board, both of which will be gaining new members.
Dr. Kischa Reed is a physical therapist located in Columbus and has over 25 years of expertise in the field. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1992 and moved back to her hometown to serve her community. She will serve on the executive board.
The JCCO Advisory Board will appoint Mark Lamb to the organization. Lamb is the director of standards and compliance at Kubota Industrial Equipment. Before joining the Kubota team ten years ago, Lamb worked in design engineering for 30 years.
In addition to Lamb and Dr. Reed, Bob Schmidt will join the board. Before retiring, Schmidt worked in management roles at T.J. Maxx and Homegoods Distribution. Schmidt has worked in warehousing, distribution and logistics for more than 36 years.
Brenda Walker has rejoined the JCCO executive board as the scholarship assistant chair. Walker served on the board for many years and was reinstated in 2022. Walker currently works in a management position at Wayne Farms LLC.
Annika Sorrow, a JCCO student intern, will assume the organization's publicity coordinator position. She will handle publicity and media contact for the non-profit. Sorrow is a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
JCCO President, Jim Scott, said he is beyond pleased to announce the appointment of these three board members and a new publicity coordinator to the JCCO Leadership Team.
