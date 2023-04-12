Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) has decided to rename its Tech College Industrial Scholarship to the "B.H. Bailey Tech College Industrial Scholarship."
The scholarship was renamed to honor the Rev. Bobby H. Bailey, former pastor of Flat Creek Baptist Church in Commerce. He served as the JCCO treasurer from the board's creation in January 1998 until his retirement in February 2021. The Rev. Bailey and President Jim Scott are members of the original founding board of directors. The Tech College Scholarship is the organization's $2,000 premier JCCO scholarship award.
