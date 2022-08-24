The Jackson County Sheriff's Office plans its 8th annual Jeepin' for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes on Oct. 22.

For the first 20 to register by Sept. 30, the driver will get a T-shirt. A few T-shirts will also be available for sale, but attendees who want to your size should pre-order. T-shirts are between $15-$17.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.