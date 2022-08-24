The Jackson County Sheriff's Office plans its 8th annual Jeepin' for the Georgia Sheriffs' Youth Homes on Oct. 22.
For the first 20 to register by Sept. 30, the driver will get a T-shirt. A few T-shirts will also be available for sale, but attendees who want to your size should pre-order. T-shirts are between $15-$17.
Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The ride will leave Beef O Brady's at 1679 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, at 10 a.m. and will travel to the Nichols Campground at 685 Tallulah River Rd., Clayton, in Rabun County. The group will meet for lunch and door prizes.
Raffles are also planned. For more details, visit the JCSO Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.