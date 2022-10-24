Jefferson’s Main Street and Civic Center will host the 17th Holiday Market from Friday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 6. This event will take place at 65 Kissam Street. The Holiday Market will bring over 100 vendors to the civic center featuring unique gifts, handmade items, food, baked goods and more.
The Holiday Market will host a dessert and cider reception while shopping is available on Friday, Nov. 4, from 4-10 p.m. The Yargo Community Band Clarinet group will provide entertainment. Mr. & Mrs. Claus will visit the market Friday evening. The admission for Friday evening is $5 and is good through Sunday.
