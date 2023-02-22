Pamela Whitmire spent last week figuring out how to make a birthday cake — for a horse.
But it’s very much a moment worth commemorating with a treat. On Monday (Feb. 27), Whitmire’s “Lady” will turn 40, a rarity for a horse.
When Whitmire bought Lady 24 years ago, the Jefferson-area resident figured she’d have the then-16-year-old red-haired quarter horse for maybe 10 years. At nearly 40 — paperwork through the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) verifies her age — Lady is the second longest-living horse in memory in the AQHA (the oldest was 42).
“She’s like an Energizer Bunny,” Whitmire said.
Lady has outlived three of the four babies she gave birth to under Whitmire’s ownership. Whitmire’s neighbor and fellow horse enthusiast, Lynn Smith, said most owners will lose their horses between ages 20-28. She attributes Lady’s breed as a significant factor in her long life.
“She comes from stoic bloodlines,” said Smith, who described herself as Lady’s “surrogate aunt.” “She’s stoic. She’s not sensitive. It’s definitely, I’d say, the breeding and her good life here.”
Not only is Lady about to be 40, she’ll be a healthy 40. Lady still eats well and maintains a solid weight, while other old horses tend to become emaciated.
“That’s the first thing that goes; they can’t digest food,” Smith said, “but Lady looks darn good for her age.”
Whitmire said she acquired Lady over two decades ago simply because she wanted horses. Knowing nothing about them, she and her husband purchased a farm on Mauldin Rd. near Jefferson, and she poured through any information she found on raising horses.
“I bought every book I could possibly find and read every book,” Whitmire said. “That was before the internet.”
They then bought Lady and her three-week-old foal because Whitmire wanted a horse-and-baby pair. Lady and her foal were the first of what would become a 16-horse farm for the Whitmires. Lady is the only remaining horse there. Whitmire described Lady as the “boss.”
“She was the smallest one that I had — the smallest mare — and she was the boss,” Whitmire said. “She was the boss of everything. She was the boss mare.”
Lady’s full name on her AQHA papers is “Feisty’s Lady,” and she reportedly lives up to it. Whitmire recalls when Lady once kicked through metal, cutting her to the bone. The wound took a vet extensive time to sew up.
“Nobody messed with her,” Whitmire said. “They knew better.”
Lady is still feisty, as she’ll come running across the Whitmires’ pasture to the barn area whenever she hears a slamming gate.
“You would never know that horse is that old,” Whitmire said.
Lady no longer eats hay, however, due to her age and some lost teeth. So, Whitmire feeds her mush, joking that she goes through “a lot of groceries.” Whitmire, an employee at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton since 2015, used to ride Lady regularly but hasn’t done so in about 15 years.
“I just got old, and it hurts when you fall off,” Whitmire said with a laugh.
Whitmire said Lady will be her last horse. She and her husband plan to move to Kentucky at some point but will remain on their Jefferson farm for the remainder of Lady’s life.
“She was a good mother, a good mama,” Whitmire said, reflecting on her horse’s long life. “And she took care of her babies, and she loved her babies.”
As for Lady’s birthday, Whitmire ended up molding Lady’s mush into a circular shape and placing a “40” candle on top of it.
Lady’s 40th birthday Monday will be something of an occasion on Mauldin Rd. with several of the Whitmires’ friends set to drop by to visit this still-feisty mare.
