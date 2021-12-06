Jefferson author Barbara Wilson has released her debut book, “Do You See Them? There Are Angels Everywhere!"
In the memoir, Wilson offers a candid narrative into her life story to provide hope and empowerment to those living with addictive disorders or serious medical challenges. Wilson also provides insight into what it is like to witness a near-death experience and the aftermath of the encounter.
"Readers witness what it is like to explore the miracles met with a near-death experience and gain knowledge on how to interpret spiritual messages and signs in order to manage challenges and manifest positive outcomes effectively," according to a description of the memoir. "Wilson’s story will show readers that miracles happen every day and illustrates the fascinating journey beginning with her childhood that will empower any individual reading the book."
“I wanted to share my personal journey to provide faith, hope and ways to access divine intervention to individuals struggling with poverty, psychiatric and addictive disease and trauma,” said Wilson. “I want readers to understand how dreams, prayer and nature can bring us closer to our real selves and spirit. I hope my book will help those who are searching for answers to life’s most challenging obstacles.”
Wilson also offers her decades of experience as a clinical psychotherapist in community mental health.
“Do You See Them? There Are Angels Everywhere!” is available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
