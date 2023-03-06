The Jefferson Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is for children from toddler-age through 12 years old.
Bring your blanket and enjoy a picnic breakfast. You can purchase breakfast from the Chick-fil-A food truck. Free pancakes will also be available.
