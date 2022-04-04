Jefferson Community Theatre is planning a summer production of "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown."
The show includes favorite characters from the beloved Peanuts comics in a light-hearted and fun-filled musical.
Show dates are July 8-10 and July 15-17. Performances will take place at the Jefferson High School Performing Arts Center.
Auditions will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center on Tuesday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday, April 21, from 6-8 p.m. Organizers are casting for adults and teens. Auditions will include a cold read from the script and a short song (must provide own song and musical track). There are no fees required and no cost to participate in this production.
If you would like to learn more about this production and ways to get involved with Jefferson Community Theatre, visit www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.