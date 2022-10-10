Jefferson Community Theatre will hold auditions for “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 16, from 2-4 p.m. This production will be in the form of a radio play and performances will take place at the Jefferson Civic Center on December 2-4. The audition will consist of a cold-read from the script and is open to all ages and all levels of experience.
For more information, visit www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.