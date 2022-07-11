Jefferson Community Theatre opened its production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown on Friday, July 8. The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and will continue this weekend with performances on Friday, July 15, Saturday, July 16 at 7:30 pm and a matinee on Sunday, July 17, at 2:30 pm.
Based on the comic strip, “Peanuts” by Charles Shultz, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown was written by Clark Gesner and explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown (played by Jacob Johnson) and his friends, as they play baseball, send Valentines, struggle with book reports, and sing songs. Charlie Brown is joined by the loveable Woodstock (Rosie Camp), the strong-minded Lucy Van Pelt (Hannah Roberson), his blanket-toting best friend Linus (Jack Johnson), his little sister Sally (Lily Connor), the piano playing Schroeder (Benjamin Purdum) and Snoopy (David Garcia).
Jefferson Community Theatre’s You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown is directed by Amy Howard with assistant director Jamie Allen. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by visiting www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com. Pricing is $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children. There is no cost for children under the age of 5.
