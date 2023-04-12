Jefferson Community Theatre opens its production of Nunsense II: The Second Coming on Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and will have additional performances on Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m.
"Following up to Nunsense! (performed by Jefferson Community Theatre in June 2016), this show features the Little Sisters of Hoboken — those humble nuns with a touch of show biz flair," organizers said. "Presenting a high-spirited and zany 'Thank You Program' for their many supporters, the sisters sing and dance their way across the Mount St. Helen's stage, which is already dressed for the Hoboken Music Society's upcoming production of The Mikado."
