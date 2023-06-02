Jefferson Community Theatre will present Romeo and Juliet, a classic tale reimagined for the 1980s.
This production is produced by Amy Howard and David Sullivan. It is adapted and directed by Jamie Allen.
Show times include Jun 16-18 and June 23-25.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $10.
Sunday shows are at 2:30 p.m. and tickets are $5.
Performances will be held in the William Duncan Martin Performing Arts Center at Jefferson High School.
For more information, visit www.JeffersonCommunityTheatre.com
