Jefferson will host its Halloween walk at the Jefferson Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m. Over 30 area businesses and city and county offices will be handing out candy and goodies as children 12 and under trick-or-treat through different themed areas in the civic center — Witch’s Walk, Cobweb Alley, Dragon’s Dungeon Drive, Candy Corn Corner and Jack O’Lantern Lane.
The Jefferson Police Department will offer ID kits to the first 100 children that come through the walk.
A free magic show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center for all ages.
Two Fox Farms Food Truck will be at the Jefferson Civic Center from 4-7:30 p.m.
Amazon, Bee My Blessing, Jefferson Animal Hospital are among the sponsors of the event.
Several businesses in downtown Jefferson will be hosting events Thursday evening as well. Swirlee’s, Dragon’s Lair Bookshop, and Public Square Wine Shop are hosting a costume contest and Revival Hall will be hosting a haunted house.
A shuttle will provide transportation from the Jefferson Civic Center parking lot to locations and parking in downtown Jefferson.
More information about the event is posted on the city website and social media.
