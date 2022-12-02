The Jefferson Public Library has announced its holiday hours:
- December 19-22 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 23-26 — Closed
- December 27–30 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 2 — Closed
Drop-in the Jefferson library on December 19–22 for "Cozy Week." Bring a pillow and blanket to snuggle, grab a book and bask in the glow of the virtual fireplace, library leaders said. Hot chocolate will be served on December 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come read, listen to music, or just relax to the soothing vibes of a ski-lodge library, leaders said.
Other upcoming programs include:
