There will be a change to hours at the Jefferson Public Library during the week of Thanksgiving. The library will be open Nov. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Nov. 24-26 in observance of the holiday.
Latest Jackson News
- Jefferson library announces hours for Thanksgiving week
- Christmas in Nicholson coming up Dec. 8
- Holy Bethel FBH Church announces service times
- BUFFINGTON: Dumb lawsuit and dumb candidates highlight election week
- CHS FFA plans holiday toy drive
- Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff
- Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins
- JTPC gives nod to metal manufacturing at McClure Industrial Park
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson County Nov. 8 Election results
- BUFFINGTON: Walker is a terrible excuse for a Senator
- Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins
- Tanger announces Black Friday hours
- County approves SPLOST renewal
- Man stabbed at Jefferson business
- Psychiatric facility gets JCPC denial
- Republicans running the table in statewide down-ballot races
- Kemp reelected in rematch with Stacey Abrams
- LETTER: Questions elections integrity
Images
Commented
- BUFFINGTON: Walker is a terrible excuse for a Senator (2)
- BUFFINGTON: Elections process under attack (2)
- BUFFINGTON: Support SPLOST 7 at the ballot box (1)
- Kemp proposes public safety measures for second term (1)
- Jefferson breaks ground on $26.3 million water reclamation facility (1)
- Planning board to review move for psychiatric facility (1)
- LETTER: Questions elections integrity (1)
- Homer Road convenience store, retail center tabled (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.