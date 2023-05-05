Veteran wall

The Jefferson Public Library has a wall display of local veterans. If you’d like to add someone to the wall, email a picture of your veteran, their name and their branch to jplibrarystaff@gmail.com.

Jefferson's Public Library will be closed May 27 and May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

As the library gears up for the Summer Reading Program, there will be no Bouncing Babies or Storytime on May 25 and May 26.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.