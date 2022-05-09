The Jefferson Public Library hosts a homeschool K-12 program on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 11 a.m. The program offers homeschooling families an opportunity to both meet other homeschoolers and engage in a themed lesson with Miss Cathleen.
The Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom will be on-site May 17 to give a presentation on where milk comes from and how it is processed. The Mobile Dairy Classroom comes fully equipped with an operational milking parlor and a live cow. Homeschoolers will also have the chance to watch the instructor perform milking and feeding demonstrations. Attendees are encouraged to wear cow prints.
Other programs include:
•May 19 — Bouncing Babies Piggy Party at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The library will celebrate Priscilla, Bouncing Babies’ pig puppet's birthday. The celebration will include a birthday book, songs and birthday hats.
•May 21 — Tai Chi & Qigong at 9:30 a.m. Carol Osborne will lead the inaugural session. No experience required. Tai chi and qigong utilize a series of continuous, simple exercises that put minimal stress on joints and muscles. This class is geared towards adults, but ages 12+ are welcome to attend.
RECURRING PROGRAMS
•Bouncing Babies — May 19 at 10:30 a.m. (every Thursday). The library will also hold a second Bouncing Babies storytime on May 12 and May 19 at 2:30 p.m. Join Miss Cathleen for a storytime full of rhymes, songs and bounce. The program, for ages 2 and under, opens with a hello song and is followed by a read-aloud-book and an interactive felt activity.
•Storytime — May 20 at 10:30 a.m. (every Friday). Kids ages 5 and under, along with their parents or caregivers, can enjoy a storytime with Miss Kasey.
•Mahjong — May 18 at 1 p.m. (every Wednesday). Mahjong is a tile-based game played in groups of four that has been a favorite pastime in China since its creation in the mid- to late 19th century.
•Knitters at Noon — May 18 at 12 p.m. (first and third Wednesdays). If you like to knit or crochet, come meet other fellow knitters in the community. Current members are also eager to teach anyone new to knitting.
•LEGO Drop in and Play — June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (first Saturday). Attendees can build and play with Legos, which will be located in the story time room.
•Book Club — June 8 at at 1 p.m. (second Wednesday). Book lovers are invited to join in on the book club's discussions highlighting a book selected by one of three moderators. Barbara, Marena and Joy alternate months in choosing a book. The book club selection for June is “The Wind in the Willows.”
•Yoga — May 14 at 9:30 a.m. (third Saturday, but moved to May 14 for May). Carol Koster will lead the yoga class, which is suitable for ages 12+ and all experience levels. Bring a towel or yoga mat. No childcare is offered on site.
