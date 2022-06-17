Jefferson Public Library is expanding storytime for summer. Every Friday, kids and their caregivers can choose to come at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., or 4 p.m. on story day for stories and surprises.
Other upcoming programs at the library include:
The library will have a program on June 28 for arts and crafts enthusiasts. All ages are welcome to drop-in between 2-5:30 p.m. to get creative and make art out of paper collage.
Join Mermaid Kasey for a storytime with bubbles on June 29 at 10:30 a.m. A puppet named Steve the shark will also be telling jokes.
If you always find yourself a bookmark short, drop-in on July 5 for watercolor book marks. This program is open to all ages.
There will be a special Charlie Brown storytime on July 6 at 4 p.m. Patrons will get to meet the Jefferson Community Theatre’s cast of You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown. There will be stories, pictures and crafts.
