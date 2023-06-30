Visit the Jefferson Public Library on July 20 for Bouncing Babies and July 21 for Storytime featuring Ms. Kasey the mermaid as she entertains with ocean themed books.
There are two sessions for Bouncing Babies and Story Time during summer. Bouncing Babies meet at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Thursday and Story Time on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Other upcoming programs at the Jefferson library include:
• The library will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Monday, July 17. Stop by for a cold, sweet treat between 1-3 p.m. while supplies last.
• Tweens and teens, Let’s Learn About Paint! is scheduled for July 20 at 2 p.m. Michala will guide you through the history, composition and uses of paint with a slideshow. Attendees will later have the opportunity to paint something using the knowledge gained from the program.
• On July 25, fans of Erin Hunter’s Warrior and Survivor series can email the library a picture of their cat or dog and we will turn it into an Erin Hunter book cover to be posted on our social media. Be sure to title the subject “Warrior Cat” or “Survivor Dog” and include your pet’s name. Up-close, portrait style photos will work best. Email your photos to jplibrarystaff@gmail.com.
