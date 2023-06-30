Visit the Jefferson Public Library on July 20 for Bouncing Babies and July 21 for Storytime featuring Ms. Kasey the mermaid as she entertains with ocean themed books.

There are two sessions for Bouncing Babies and Story Time during summer. Bouncing Babies meet at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Thursday and Story Time on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

