The Jefferson Public Library will host a Bingo event on Sept. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m.
"If you are a Bingo enthusiast or just love the thrill of the game, be sure to join hosts Cathleen and Michala on September 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. for Bingo," library leaders said. "You will be treated to snacks, drinks, prizes, and good company. Prizes include candles, gift cards, books, and tickets for our book sale. This program is for adults only."
- Ladies Paint Night will be held on September 12 at 4:45 p.m. This is a leisure paint-along session. Space and materials are limited. Reserve your spot by calling the library at 706-367-8012. This program is for adults only and will start promptly at 4:45 p.m.
- The library plans an antiques, appraisals, and history event on September 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your attic treasures for a verbal appraisal by antique and collectible experts, Dave and Sarah Wolfe. Each person can bring two items that can be easily carried. There will also be a featured display by the Crawford W. Long Museum.
