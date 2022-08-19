The Jefferson Public Library will host a Bingo event on Sept. 8 from 4:30-6 p.m.

"If you are a Bingo enthusiast or just love the thrill of the game, be sure to join hosts Cathleen and Michala on September 8 from 4:30-6 p.m. for Bingo," library leaders said. "You will be treated to snacks, drinks, prizes, and good company. Prizes include candles, gift cards, books, and tickets for our book sale. This program is for adults only."

