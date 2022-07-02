Jefferson Public Library’s long-awaited Children’s Book Sale will be held July 19-23. Come look for new treasures from a wide selection of used books, library leaders said. Check out the library's ongoing, expanded Adult Book Shelf Sale during the same week. Hardcovers, DVDs and Audiobooks cost $1 and paperbacks cost $0.50 unless otherwise noted.
In an effort to promote early literacy, the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson is hoping to donate 24 books per child for 60 children ages 3–8 by Christmas. Patrons who would like to help Kiwanis reach its goal can purchase new or used books and donate directly at the Jefferson Public Library.
Upcoming programs include:
- Drop by the library between July 11-16 for watercolor bookmarks while supplies last. The library will provide all materials for you to paint a bookmark. This program is open to all ages.
- On July 13 at 1 p.m., Barbara will lead Jefferson’s Book Club discussion of “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart. There is still time to pick up a copy at the service desk and join in the discussion.
- Ben Hill with the Georgia Falconry Association will be at Jefferson Public Library on Saturday, July 16, to teach about the husbandry and sport of falconry. He’ll be joined by one of his flying birds.
- Family Game Night is coming up on July 18 from 4–6 p.m. There will be game consoles for Wii and PlayStation, along with vintage plug-n-plays and board games. Ice cream will be served.
- Emerging readers can practice their reading skills on July 19 at 11 a.m. with therapy dog, Lady.
- The library's LEGO collection will be out in the storytime room on July 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for LEGO Drop-in and Play.
