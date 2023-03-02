Tweens and teens are invited to visit the Jefferson Public Library on March 23 at 4:30 p.m. to make little trinkets. The library will provide polymer clay for you to imaginatively mold into trinkets of your choosing.
Other upcoming programs include:
•On Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m., the library is giving kids ages 3-12 a creative outlet with kid art. Come in clothes you don’t mind dirtying for guided, processed art. Sign-up is required.
•Homeschoolers can help the library create a mural on Tuesday, March 21, at 11 a.m. Craft supplies will be out for collage art and/or drawing. The artwork will be displayed as a collaborative mural.
•Write On! is a new program we’re offering at JPL for anyone interested in putting words on a page. If this sparks your curiosity, plan to attend the next session on Tuesday, March 21, at 4:30 pm. Write On! is open to both newbies and seasoned writers.
