Jefferson's Public Library will host its Fall Family Night on Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. There will be music, kids' crafts, games, popcorn, face painting, touch-a-truck and more. Live music will be provided by The Sunroom Gang.
Other upcoming programs include:
• The library encourages Bouncing Babies and Storytime attendees to wear their costumes on October 27 and 28 for Halloween themed story times.
• Parents and caregivers, bring the kids for Play Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. This will include Mega Bloks, Little People, the wooden train and other toys.
- Sensory Friendly Hour will be available from 9-10 a.m. During this time, there will be low light for those who are light sensitive, and the library asks for low noise level play and courtesy for patrons who may have special needs.
