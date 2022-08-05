The Jefferson Public Library plans a special event for homeschoolers on August 16. Library leaders say the event will be a "fun and interactive exploration of the musical keyboard family accompanied by live music." Alan Bunn will give attendees an in-depth look into the history of the piano, accordion and melodica. For more information, contact Cathleen at chill@prlib.org.
The Jefferson library also plans "No Spoilers!" which launches on August 25 for adults and August 30 for teens. "Consider it the fun without the homework," library leaders said. Adults will meet at Revival Hall Taproom downtown at 4 p.m. to discuss what they’re currently reading or just hang out and read. Teens will meet in the Conference Room at Jefferson Public Library at 4:30 p.m. They will have the option to discuss books they are currently reading or just eat Doritos and play some old games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.