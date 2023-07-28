The Jefferson Public Library will host a magic workshop for homeschoolers on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. Tammy Packard will give a behind-the-scenes look at some of the skills behind classic magic tricks. Due to limited space, sign up is required for this program.
The program will be offered for K-5th grade ages from 11-11:30 a.m. and for 6th grade and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.