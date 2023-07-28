Mermaid story time

Kasey the Mermaid is shown with an attendee of a special mermaid story time to end summer reading.

The Jefferson Public Library will host a magic workshop for homeschoolers on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. Tammy Packard will give a behind-the-scenes look at some of the skills behind classic magic tricks. Due to limited space, sign up is required for this program.

The program will be offered for K-5th grade ages from 11-11:30 a.m. and for 6th grade and up from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.