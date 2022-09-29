Jefferson's Public Library will host a true crime program, "True Crimebrary," on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

"We will treat you to creepy tales as we make our way through the 'crimebrary.' Please note that this program is for ages 13+ only," library leaders said. "Disclaimer: We will be reading details of real events, real people and real horror. If you are squeamish or sensitive to discussions of violence, murder, gore, etc., this is not the program for you. If you have any questions about this program, see Ryan or Cathleen."

