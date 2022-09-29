Jefferson's Public Library will host a true crime program, "True Crimebrary," on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
"We will treat you to creepy tales as we make our way through the 'crimebrary.' Please note that this program is for ages 13+ only," library leaders said. "Disclaimer: We will be reading details of real events, real people and real horror. If you are squeamish or sensitive to discussions of violence, murder, gore, etc., this is not the program for you. If you have any questions about this program, see Ryan or Cathleen."
Other upcoming programs include:
- Seed Library’s end of year celebration, Garden Grub & Gab, will be held on October 15 at 11:30 a.m. During the ceremony, the group will crown this year’s Pumpkin Masters, gab about gardens and eat. Prizes will also be given out. Attendees can choose to bring either a sweet or savory dish to share with everyone. RSVP by October 10 at the service desk or through email to ejones@prlib.org.
- Teens are invited to drop by on October 20 at 4:30 p.m. for a Jack-O-Jars craft. All supplies will be provided for you to paint your own spooky Jack-O-Jar face.
- The library has designated Saturday, Oct. 22, as Dude Day! Dads, uncles, grandfathers, god-fathers, and dudes of all kinds can bring their kids to bond over toys, board games, and a good time.
- Ladies Paint Night will meet on October 24 at 4:45 pm. Kasey will walk you through the process with step by step instructions to paint a fall pumpkin on a rustic white wood background. Due to limited space, sign up is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.