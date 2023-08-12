The Jefferson Public Library will have video games on August 21 at 4:30 p.m. Teens and tweens from ages 10-18 can play Mario Kart, Smash Bros, sports games and more.
No sign-up or supplies are required.
"Just bring yourself and your game face," library leaders said.
Other upcoming programs include:
•Mark your calendars for the next Drawing Club. Join local digital illustrator and art teacher Mayday Trippe August 28 at 4 p.m. Kids of all ages can learn the building blocks of drawing and meet other people with a passion for the pencil.
•Have you ever wanted to crash a wedding? What about pretend to be a goat? Stop by the library August 29 at 4 p.m. to do just that: Crash a wedding as a goat. The lively and inventive table-top gaming is open to players 10 and up, all levels of experience welcome.
