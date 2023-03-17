Jefferson Public Library invites all tweens and teens to Wii Gaming on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can play some Nintendo Wii games. The library will have Mario Kart, Smash Bros, sports games and more. Board games will be out for those not on their turn with the Wii.
Other upcoming programs include:
• Join hosts Cathleen and Michala for Bingo on April 13 from 4-5:30 p.m. You will be treated to snacks, drinks, prizes and good company, library leaders said. This program is for patrons 16 years of age and older.
•On Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m., the library will be giving kids ages 3-12 a creative outlet with Kid Art. Come in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty for this guided, processed art program. Sign-up is required.
