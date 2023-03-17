Jefferson Public Library invites all tweens and teens to Wii Gaming on April 20 at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can play some Nintendo Wii games. The library will have Mario Kart, Smash Bros, sports games and more. Board games will be out for those not on their turn with the Wii.

Other upcoming programs include:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.