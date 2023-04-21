Jefferson Public Library's Summer Reading Program will kick off on May 25 with a balloon artist, games and a craft. Participants can visit between 3:30-5:30 p.m. for the event and to get registered for the Summer Reading Program. Children of all ages will get a prize for reading and will be entered for a grand prize drawing.
Upcoming programs include:
- The first week of May is Children’s Book Week. JPL is celebrating with a Story Stroll at the Jefferson City Park. Enjoy a stroll and a story as you make your way to different stops throughout the park. This is a fun activity that combines literacy, exercise, and nature for the entire family, library leaders said. The Story Stroll will be available through May.
- Tweens and teens are invited to a program to design some unique bookmarks on May 16 at 4:30 p.m. All materials will be provided.
- JPL will host a Veteran Meet-and-Greet with American Legion on May 18 at 4:30 p.m. The library welcome community members of all ages for refreshments and conversation with veterans. Members from American Legion Post 56 will share their stories and experiences.
