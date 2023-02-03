Jefferson Public Library's homeschool group will be hosting Kate Lancaster of Poe’s Purpose Small Animal Sanctuary and other critters on February 21 at 11 a.m. Lancaster will offer homeschoolers facts and guidance on the proper care of exotic animals.
Other upcoming programs include:
- Slime Science will be held on Feb. 23 at 4:30 pm for patrons 10 +. Visit the library for an entertaining afternoon of tactile fun. All materials used for the program are non-toxic.
- Drawing Club is coming to JPL in February on the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 4-5:30 pm. With this program, the library hopes to provide a supportive environment for budding artists of all stripes. The class will be led by Mayday Trippe, a local digital illustrator and art teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.