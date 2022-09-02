A program on Consumer Protection for Older Adults will be held at the Jefferson Public Library on September 21 at 11 a.m. Come learn about current scams and how to protect yourself against financial fraud, identity theft, and other fraudulent schemes with Mountain Valley Community Bank Branch Manager, Tammy Babb. This program is geared towards older adults, but anyone who would like to learn is welcome to attend.

Other upcoming programs at the Jefferson library include:

