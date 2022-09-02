A program on Consumer Protection for Older Adults will be held at the Jefferson Public Library on September 21 at 11 a.m. Come learn about current scams and how to protect yourself against financial fraud, identity theft, and other fraudulent schemes with Mountain Valley Community Bank Branch Manager, Tammy Babb. This program is geared towards older adults, but anyone who would like to learn is welcome to attend.
Other upcoming programs at the Jefferson library include:
- No Spoilers, partly a book club but mostly silent reading group, will meet at Revival Hall Taproom on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 3:15 p.m. Show up to talk about what you’re currently reading or just hang out and read with Ryan.
- Teens No Spoilers will meet in the conference room at Jefferson Public Library on September 20 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss current reads or just eat Doritos and play some old games.
- There will be a Seed Library Meet-Up on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. with Master Gardener Brandy Pethel on the topic of soil. Mark your calendars if you are interested in learning more about different types of soil or soil health in general.
- On Sept. 27 at 11 a.m., the library plans a cookie decorating and a special reading of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” with Marena and local baker, Misty Friedman. Sign-up is required for this program.
