Jug Tavern Squares of Winder will be at the Jefferson Public Library on Oct. 6 from 4-5:30 p.m. to give a dancing demonstration. After the demonstration, attendees will be led in some basic instructions by caller Bob Morrison. Morrison has over 50 years of experience under his belt. This program is geared towards patrons 13 years old and above.

